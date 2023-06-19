Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

From Phenix City to Germany: One-on-one with pro athlete Nigel Lawrence

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All across the Chattahoochee Valley, we have several athletes that have come through and many are now playing on several professional stages.

That’s the case for professional athlete, Nigel Lawrence.

Lawrence, a Phenix City native, currently plays overseas in Germany for the New Yorker Lions, a team part of the German Football League.

When he’s not in season, he returns to the States to coach at one of the local colleges, Point University, as a co-defensive coordinator.

Recently, I sat down with Nigel, to catch up on everything, from being a professional athlete, running a business, and still finding time to coach the game he loves.

Check out our full interview below.

For more information on Nigel, follow his Instagram, his Full-Service Sports Brand page, and his Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
CPD seized items
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI investigates shooting on Poplar Street in Americus, 1 dead
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested

Latest News

From Phenix City to Germany: One-on-one with pro athlete Nigel Lawrence
Chatt-a-Hoots complete sweep of the Atlanta Crackers
Chatt-a-Hoots complete sweep of the Atlanta Crackers
Chatt-a-Hoots complete sweep of the Atlanta Crackers
GA District 8 Tournament: Saturday, June 17
GA District 8 Tournament: Saturday, June 17