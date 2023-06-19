From Phenix City to Germany: One-on-one with pro athlete Nigel Lawrence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All across the Chattahoochee Valley, we have several athletes that have come through and many are now playing on several professional stages.

That’s the case for professional athlete, Nigel Lawrence.

Lawrence, a Phenix City native, currently plays overseas in Germany for the New Yorker Lions, a team part of the German Football League.

When he’s not in season, he returns to the States to coach at one of the local colleges, Point University, as a co-defensive coordinator.

Recently, I sat down with Nigel, to catch up on everything, from being a professional athlete, running a business, and still finding time to coach the game he loves.

Check out our full interview below.

For more information on Nigel, follow his Instagram, his Full-Service Sports Brand page, and his Facebook.

