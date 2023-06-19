Business Break
Stormy & Soggy Days Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Heavy rain and localized flooding is in the forecast through the workweek.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms were scattered around the area today, and we have more rain and storms in our forecast through the end of the week. The coverage will be closer to 50-60% on Tuesday, but mainly during the evening and nighttime hours. It looks like a lot of the daytime hours will be fairly dry, even though we can’t rule out some rain around the area. The highest coverage, by far, appears to be later. Wednesday & Thursday will both be days where you could get a shower or storm at any point - we can’t rule out rain in the morning or night in addition to the afternoon and evening. The coverage will be much higher, so be sure to prepare with the rain gear if you have plans out and about, or be prepared to have those plans rained out! Friday will feature more scattered showers and storms, and our temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the days with the highest chances of rain. For the upcoming weekend, the good news it that we are going to get drier air back in here, which should allow temperatures to warm back up to the upper 80s and lower 90s with rain coverage dropping to 20-30% in the PM and evening. It will look - and feel - much more summer-like by then.

