Volunteers needed for clean-up of historic Black cemetery in Harris Co.

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chipley Historical Center is recruiting the public to assist with a Public Clean-Up Day at the Historical Black Cemetery at Pine Mountain’s Bethany Baptist Church.

This clean-up event will coincide with National Serve Day.

“As we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery,” said Cindy Bowden, CHC vice chair. “Here at the Center, we have more and more people coming to do genealogical research on their families. Having our historic cemeteries – all our cemeteries – cleaned up and kept up is very important and a great reason for all our citizens to help. Let’s keep all of Pine Mountain ready for guests.”

The clean-up day is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 15. The church cemetery is located at 16331 GA-18 West in Pine Mountain. Church members will be providing hot dogs, side dishes, desserts, and drinks.

The community is welcome to attend. Participants are asked to wear work clothes and shoes and to bring whatever tools that may be necessary (clippers, weed eaters, etc.). Parking will be in the church lot and, when it is full, across the street at the recycling center.

Historical documents show the church would meet in several locations. In February of 1885, the church was moved to a piece of land purchased on the south of Highway 18. On March 24, 1908, the church was destroyed by a storm that left only the floor where the church stood. Through members and community contributions, Bethany was rebuilt. During construction, Mt. Zion Church opened their doors and allowed the Bethany Church family to meet there. On June 8, 1952, Bethany remounted the church cornerstone. While the church has remained in the same location since then, the facilities have been upgraded under the leadership of Reverend William Robinson, who became the pastor on May 12, 2001, and continues in that role today.

