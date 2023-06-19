Volunteers needed for clean-up of Historic Black Cemetery in Harris Co.
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chipley Historical Center is recruiting the public to assist with a Public Clean-Up Day at the Historical Black Cemetery at Pine Mountain’s Bethany Baptist Church.
This clean-up event will coincide with National Serve Day.
“As we continue to help our community better understand those who came before us, it is important to protect the heritage of the places and things that share that information such as a cemetery,” said Cindy Bowden, CHC vice chair. “Here at the Center, we have more and more people coming to do genealogical research on their families. Having our historic cemeteries – all our cemeteries – cleaned up and kept up is very important and a great reason for all our citizens to help. Let’s keep all of Pine Mountain ready for guests.”
The clean-up day is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 15. The church cemetery is located at 16331 GA-18 West in Pine Mountain. Church members will be providing hot dogs, side dishes, desserts, and drinks.
The community is welcome to attend. Participants are asked to wear work clothes and shoes and to bring whatever tools that may be necessary (clippers, weed eaters, etc.). Parking will be in the church lot and, when it is full, across the street at the recycling center.
