Alabama community remembers ranch girls killed in I-65 crash two years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, June 19, marks the two-year anniversary of the multi-vehicle crash that killed ten people in Butler County, Alabama.

Among those killed were eight minors that were passengers in the van on Interstate 65 after taking a trip to Gulf Shores.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash was caused by unsafe driving speeds, low visibility and wet roads.

AAA says the disaster could have been avoided and can still remind other drivers that hydroplaning can happen, even with a little water on the roads.

They advise you to slow down, never use cruise control during rainy weather and never slam on the brakes.

“Never try to adjust for your skid. Just steer and look in the direction you want to go, and then when your tires do regain traction, you will be moving in the right direction.”

“We celebrate those young people’s lives every day. They’ve changed all of us, and there’s not a day that goes by we don’t think about them.”

Last year, researchers from the University of Alabama found that hydroplaning poses a larger threat in the southern United States. Alabama was among the states with the greatest risk. The list included Georgia and Florida.

