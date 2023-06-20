Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama community remembers ranch girls killed in I-65 crash two years later

(Tallapoosa County Girl Ranch Facebook Page)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, June 19, marks the two-year anniversary of the multi-vehicle crash that killed ten people in Butler County, Alabama.

Among those killed were eight minors that were passengers in the van on Interstate 65 after taking a trip to Gulf Shores.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the crash was caused by unsafe driving speeds, low visibility and wet roads.

AAA says the disaster could have been avoided and can still remind other drivers that hydroplaning can happen, even with a little water on the roads.

They advise you to slow down, never use cruise control during rainy weather and never slam on the brakes.

“Never try to adjust for your skid. Just steer and look in the direction you want to go, and then when your tires do regain traction, you will be moving in the right direction.”

“We celebrate those young people’s lives every day. They’ve changed all of us, and there’s not a day that goes by we don’t think about them.”

Last year, researchers from the University of Alabama found that hydroplaning poses a larger threat in the southern United States. Alabama was among the states with the greatest risk. The list included Georgia and Florida.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
CPD seized items
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI investigates shooting on Poplar Street in Americus, 1 dead
South Columbus drug bust leads to seven arrested
South Columbus drug bust leads to 7 validated gang members arrested
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City
Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders return to the Fountain City

Latest News

Hamilton Hood Foundation hosts Juneteenth Commemoration
Hamilton Hood Foundation hosts Juneteenth Commemoration
Mentees of Columbus’ Omega Lamplighters heading on annual educational trip to D.C.
Hamilton Hood Foundation hosts Juneteenth Commemoration
Hamilton Hood Foundation hosts Juneteenth Commemoration
Police investigating two separate shootings in Columbus