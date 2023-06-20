Business Break
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been indicted on 19 additional charges after being arrested for having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, was indicted by a grand jury on May 30.

He is facing 19 new charges along with his previous charges for unlawful eavesdropping and surveillance.

Thompson appeared in court June 20 for a new bond order. His bond was increased by $19,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 13.

