Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus restaurant co-owner has been indicted on 19 additional charges after being arrested for having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Dennis Cleveland Thompson, known as Landon, was indicted by a grand jury on May 30.

He is facing 19 new charges along with his previous charges for unlawful eavesdropping and surveillance.

Thompson appeared in court June 20 for a new bond order. His bond was increased by $19,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 13.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.