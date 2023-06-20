Auburn finalizes renovation plans for Plainsman Park

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Athletics has finalized plans for the previously approved $30 million Plainsman Park renovation project, which will begin this summer and be fully completed before the 2025 season.

“This renovation is a vital part of enhancing the Auburn baseball experience at Plainsman Park for our donors, fans, students, and most importantly, our student-athletes,” Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen said. “The scope of these enhancements will touch all areas and help make the gameday experience uniquely Auburn. Coach Thompson has led the program to unprecedented heights, and this renovation is possible because of his stewardship. Without the support of the Board of Trustees and our incredible donors, and loyal fan base, this project would not be possible. We are extremely appreciative of their commitment to the future of Auburn baseball.”

The renovations feature three new premium experiences, the Hall of Fame Club, First Base Club, and Home Plate Club, and a unique general admission space atop the War Eagle Wall in left field. The project will also enhance the popular student experience in right-center field by adding new elevated and tiered standing room spaces while further expanding in-stadium concourse spaces to provide expanded standing room and fan capacity. Additionally, new and improved team spaces such as the Tim Hudson Locker Room, bullpen, weight room, team meeting room, and coaches’ offices will help provide a premier student-athlete experience.

HALL OF FAME CLUB

A tribute to Auburn, Southeastern Conference, and Major League Baseball great Frank Thomas, who remains the only player from the SEC enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame Club will add 113 premium seats at field level and is scheduled to be completed for the upcoming 2024 season. Divided between two-tiered rows, these high-end leather seats will offer a dynamic field-level view behind home plate. Club members will have access to a 3,000-square-foot climate-controlled club space featuring food, drinks, televisions, restrooms, and indoor seating. This space will be accessible via a new private entrance to Plainsman Park or the main concourse.

Rendering of the Hall of Fame Club at Plainsman Park (Auburn University)

In addition to the 113 reserved seats, season ticket holders throughout Plainsman Park can enjoy the Hall of Fame Club experience as a season ticket add-on. Those ticket holders who opt into this add-on will gain access to a standing-room drink rail located directly behind the two rows of reserved seating while enjoying all of the other premier perks of the Hall of Fame Club.

EXPANDED PLAINSMAN PATIO AND FIRST BASE CLUB

A new three-story structure that will complement Plainsman Park’s classic ballpark architecture, the expanded Plainsman Patio and First Base Club will provide a variety of new fan experience offerings, including indoor and outdoor viewing areas, new concession offerings, expanded restrooms, and more. The space will be completed for the 2025 season.

Rendering of the First Base Club at Plainsman Park. (Auburn University)

At the inner-concourse level, the newly covered Plainsman Patio space will provide expanded standing-room space while offering access to an all-new walk-in concession market.

The third level will feature an all-new upscale ballpark experience with the First Base Club. This area is expected to include approximately 200 new seats ranging in type from cushioned chairback seats to outdoor loge seating options. It will offer elevated food and beverage options, a climate-controlled indoor space, and private restrooms.

The space will also provide a premier viewing experience for Auburn football’s Tiger Walk during football gamedays.

HOME PLATE CLUB

By relocating the existing press box to a new location on the third level of the First Base Club structure, a new high-end club experience will be developed atop the home plate grandstands. With one of the best views in the ballpark, this area is expected to include approximately 50 high-end seats and a climate-controlled environment with access to food, drinks, restrooms, and more premium amenities.

This space will be completed before the 2025 season.

WAR EAGLE WALL

The experience Auburn fans love within the Tiger Terrace along the third base line will soon be expanded to provide access to a unique experience atop the War Eagle Wall in left field. A general admission space that will be completed for the 2025 season, this project will add a two-tiered terrace atop the wall to provide a one-of-a-kind experience in college baseball.

ENHANCED RIGHT-FIELD STUDENT EXPERIENCE

As Auburn University students continue to pack Plainsman Park, the first phase of renovations before the 2024 season will enhance the standing-room area beyond the right-center field fence. This portion of the project will offer a multi-tiered, elevated platform to bring students closer to the action while providing expanded standing-room capacity.

EXPANDED AND RENOVATED TEAM SPACES

The project’s third phase will include upgrades to the student-athlete experience through renovated and expanded team spaces. These upgrades include renovating and expanding the Tim Hudson Locker Room, a new bullpen and pitching lab, a new weight room and nutrition area, a new team meeting room, and new coaches’ offices. This project phase is scheduled to be completed throughout 2025-26.

