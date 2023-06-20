Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Caught on camera: Stranded driver, deputy sucked into drainage pipe during water rescue

Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in...
Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in Florida.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida sheriff’s office released dramatic video showing the moment a water rescue of a trapped motorist took a frightening turn.

Sheriff’s deputy William Hollingsworth arrived on scene Friday in Escambia County, Florida, to help a stranded driver who was stuck in rising flood waters.

After exiting his patrol car, Hollingsworth says he saw a driver vanish underwater and immediately went in after him.

The sheriff’s office says Hollingsworth was pulled underwater for 30 seconds and through the drainage pipe for nearly 100 feet.

His body camera captured the muffled sounds of being submerged until he was finally able to resurface.

Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in Florida. (ESCAMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Hollingsworth immediately rushed to the driver to see if he was OK.

“Oh, Jesus. David. David. David. David, can you believe what just happened to us?”, Hollingsworth said.

The two were audibly emotional about their near-death experience.

Afterwards, the driver thanked the deputy for his actions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD seized items
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
One injured in overnight shooting on Emerson Ave. in Columbus
One injured in overnight shooting on Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Police lights generic
Columbus police investigate shooting on 23rd Street
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero...
French investigators search offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
Two men are grateful to be alive after they were sucked into a drain pipe during a rescue in...
Driver, officer sucked into drain pipe during rescue
Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site