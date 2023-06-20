Columbus hosts 2023 Georgia Police and Fire Games

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of public service heroes are coming to town.

Columbus is hosting the annual Georgia Police and Fire Games for the first time and bringing people from all over the state to come and watch.

The Chattahoochee River is actually one of the biggest reasons why the Police and Fire Games were brought right here to Columbus.

Cities all across Georgia compete every year to host the annual games. Columbus pitched a new idea to win the bid - and it worked.

“This year, how we got it to Columbus in 2023-24 was our showcase event which is the Whitewater Challenge,” Columbus Deputy Chief of Operations, Daniel Macon said.

Team members in the games say the rivalry is fierce but it also brings police, firefighters and medics closer.

“Selfishly, it’s about us,” Macon said. “Just to be able to come together, not on an emergency call.”

Macon says this event can also inspire him and others who will continue doing their dangerous jobs.

“We see each other in the worst of times, you know, during emergencies,” Macon said, “It’s kind of something that we can hold onto for the next year and use that to brag and bring light of things in some of the darkest times.”

The Columbus Sports Council is working to provide the best experience. The games include everything from basketball games to bass fishing - bringing the departments together in friendly competition.

“Everything that we are doing this year, we will improve on for 2024 when we’re hosting the 40th year of the Georgia Police and Fire Games,” Executive Director of Columbus Sports Council, Merri Sherman said.

Everyone at the games is encouraging the public to come out and support the Police and Fire Departments of Georgia as they compete. It is open to the public.

The games are taking place throughout the week with over 700 competitors from all over the state. The full schedule can be found HERE.

