Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus hosts bike ride through history for Juneteenth

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A variety of events happened in the Chattahoochee Valley to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery, including a family-oriented bike ride through African American history.

“We’ll actually be riding to take a deeper look at the historical black churches we have in downtown with their beautiful architecture, the structural nature of building, stained glass windows, and anything that’s the historical nature of the church and how they relate to our community,” the president of Bicycle Columbus, Brian Lackey, said.

The ride started at Metropolitan Baptist, and then proceeded to Saint James A.M.E Church and the Ma Rainey House.

“Ma Rainey... I didn’t know she was from Columbus. I heard about the name, but I just didn’t know she was from here,” said Columbus resident, Melvin Ombori.

Then, the bike riders traveled to First African Baptist Church.

“First African was that place that they sought refuge, and the men that served this congregation, they were constantly having to give comfort and consolation for the conditions that the people their were living in,” Dirk Wheeler said.

Finally, the ride concluded at the slave cemetery on 6th Avenue.

“We want people to absorb the history of our community. We have such a rich history in Columbus, GA over so many centuries. It’s just so much information here, and the more we learn about our community the more we are actually brought together in our community,” Lackey said.

“All of us are in this all together, and it’s important that the entire community embraces the celebration because it makes us all better. I think the empathy or being empathetic around the African American plight is something that’s very important for all of us to lift everybody up so we can all be a better community, and that’s just really what this celebration, this weekend and the entire month has done,” co-chair of the 2023 Juneteenth Comitte, Oz Roberts said. “It’s just been great. We could not have asked for the community to support us any more than they’ve done this year, but look forward to next year as things will be bigger and better.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPD seized items
Columbus Police arrests man on drugs and weapons charges
One injured in overnight shooting on Emerson Ave. in Columbus
One injured in overnight shooting on Emerson Ave. in Columbus
Police lights generic
Columbus police investigate shooting on 23rd Street
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
Shooting on Bradley Park Drive leaves 1 injured
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Front row (left to right: Allie Widener, Kelly Stowe, Brock Bourne, Corben Porter, Lucas...
Harris County school donates worms to local farm
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Jury selection begins for 2021 Harris County land dispute murder suspect
LPD logo
Police searching for aggravated assault suspect in LaGrange
Columbus hosts bike ride through history for Juneteenth
Columbus hosts bike ride through history for Juneteenth