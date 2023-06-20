Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus

Business Break
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill will host its “Mater Mania Street Festival” on Sunday, June 25th.

The event will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and admission will be free.

There will be food, activities for children, and an ugly-biggest tomato competition.

News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong interviewed Anna Sims from the Food Mill for more about the event.

To see the full interview click below.

