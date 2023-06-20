Business Break
French investigators search offices of Paris Olympic organizers in suspected corruption probe

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital. An IOC inspection team has given a resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games. The IOC said Wednesday that Paris organizers are where they should be in their planning with 415 days to go before the opening ceremony.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — French investigators are searching the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organizers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search is under way at their headquarters in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, and that “Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.” It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to prosecutor’s office policy.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

