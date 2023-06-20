GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Monday, June 19

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - Day two of the Georgia District 8 All-Star Tournament is complete at Harris County Little League’s Pate Park.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will be in Cataula throughout the week to capture the best moments from the top youth baseball and softball players in the area.

12U BASEBALL FINAL: Northern 4, Harris County 3

16U SOFTBALL FINAL: Pioneer 21, American 5

10U SOFTBALL FINAL: American 16, Harris County 5

Please see the video player above for highlights of the three games mentioned and please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

