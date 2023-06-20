Hamilton Hood Foundation hosts Juneteenth Commemoration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather did not stop the Hamilton Hood Foundation from celebrating its second annual Juneteenth commemoration for the Pierce Chapel African cemetery Monday morning in Midland. The almost 200-year-old history at the historic site is renewed thanks to Yamona Pierce.

A few years ago she set out to learn more about her ancestry, which brought her here to the once un-kept Pierce Chapel African Cemetery. Today descendents of the more than 500 enslaved people who are buried there are connected by the cemetery. Their efforts to keep their ancestors stories alive form what is now known as the non-profit, Hamilton Hood Foundation, founded by Yamona Pierce.

Pierce says Monday morning’s commemoration is to celebrate community, culture, and hope.

“This information is information that we can share with our children, future generations to help guide us into our future.”, said Pierce. “Our aim in preserving pierce chapel is to tell the full story.”

According to Pierce, the full story is a story of people, culture, and history. Roughly four years in the making, she is still working to tell the full story, the story of her ancestors and hundreds of other enslaved people who are buried here at pierce chapel African cemetery.

The latest chapter in the story picking up on Juneteenth this year with the second annual commemoration of the cemetery celebrating community, culture, and hope.

Artistic director for the Springer Opera House in Columbus, Keith McCoy, and others acted out a three part monologue rendering life stories of some of the people who are buried in the cemetery.

“It’s always nice to see us come together and celebrate. Everyone bringing a different talent, a different skill, something different to the table.”, said Mccoy.

Pierce adds the cemetery tells a story and encourages people to get involved with the Hamilton Hood Foundation by volunteering. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.