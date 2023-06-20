Harris County school donates worms to local farm

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Mulberry Creek Elementary third graders finished their school year STEM project by donating worms to MercyMed Farm.

According to the Harris County School District, during the year, the students identified the most favorable soil type for growing produce in their schools garden.

“We conducted experiments with clay, loam, and sand, and even established an aquaponics garden in our classroom, where goldfish fertilized the soil. Witnessing the growth of kale, we were amazed,” said Lexi Morrison, their teacher.

As part of their exploration, the students acquired 30 worms and closely studied their eating habits, growth patterns, and impact on soil quality. Working in small groups, the students assumed responsibility for the well-being of the worms, diligently feeding them compostable matter and ensuring optimal humidity levels in their environments. Once the worms reached maturity, they were transferred to a compost bin, where students contributed produce and eggshells from their homes to enrich the compost. The students observed firsthand the transformation of the soil into a nutrient-rich medium and recognized the profound connection between healthy soil and worm development, resulting in the multiplication of worms to more than 100.

The class is donating the worms to MercyMed Farm, an urban farm located in Columbus.

“Our worms will genuinely make a difference in our community, aligning with MercyMed’s impactful endeavors. Nurturing empathy was at the core of our STEAM curriculum throughout the year, encouraging students to contemplate the world around them and their potential to create a positive impact,” Morrison said.

Mercy Med’s development director, Billy Holbrook, received the donation during a ceremony hosted by the school. He also met with students representing their classmates and teachers.

“Receiving this unique and thoughtful gift of worms is truly memorable. Its practicality and helpfulness are immeasurable. This act of kindness will translate into healthy, affordable access to nutritious food for our patients and neighbors in need,” Holbrook said.

“If you are helping others, it makes you feel good. It’s nice to be doing it,” said one of the students at the ceremony, Brock Borne.

