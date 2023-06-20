Harris County school donates worms to local farm

Business Break
Front row (left to right: Allie Widener, Kelly Stowe, Brock Bourne, Corben Porter, Lucas Williamson, Dakota Wilson, Delia Williams, and Norah Williams Second row (left to right): Mulberry Creek Third Grade Teachers and the Mercy Med Development Director, Carla Sims, Billy Holbrook, Lexi Morrison, Alicia Lisle, and Karen Poole(Source: Harris County School District)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Mulberry Creek Elementary third graders finished their school year STEM project by donating worms to MercyMed Farm.

According to the Harris County School District, during the year, the students identified the most favorable soil type for growing produce in their schools garden.

“We conducted experiments with clay, loam, and sand, and even established an aquaponics garden in our classroom, where goldfish fertilized the soil. Witnessing the growth of kale, we were amazed,” said Lexi Morrison, their teacher.

The class is donating the worms to MercyMed Farm, an urban farm located in Columbus.

“Our worms will genuinely make a difference in our community, aligning with MercyMed’s impactful endeavors. Nurturing empathy was at the core of our STEAM curriculum throughout the year, encouraging students to contemplate the world around them and their potential to create a positive impact,” Morrison said.

Mercy Med’s development director, Billy Holbrook, received the donation during a ceremony hosted by the school. He also met with students representing their classmates and teachers.

“Receiving this unique and thoughtful gift of worms is truly memorable. Its practicality and helpfulness are immeasurable. This act of kindness will translate into healthy, affordable access to nutritious food for our patients and neighbors in need,” Holbrook said.

“If you are helping others, it makes you feel good. It’s nice to be doing it,” said one of the students at the ceremony, Brock Borne.

