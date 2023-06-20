LIST: 4th of July fireworks in the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Freedom will soon be ringing as the community celebrates Independence Day.
We’ve compiled a list of events around the Chattahoochee Valley that will be celebrating the 4th of July! The list is below:
- JUNE 24: Fort Moore’s Independence Celebration | 5 - 11 p.m. Free to public | Ft. Moore’s York and Gardner Fields
- JUNE 30: LaGrange’s Red, White, and Blue Friday | 8 p.m. | Sweetland Amphitheathre
- JULY 1-4: July 4th Weekend Star Spangled Beach Party | ALL DAY Tickets need to be purchased | Callaway Gardens & Resort Robin Lake beach
- JULY 1: Eufaula’s Annual Independence Day Event | 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free to public | Lakepoint State Park
- JULY 4: Auburn Parks and Recreation’s annual Independence Day Celebration | 5 p.m. | Field behind Duck Samford Stadium
We will continue to update the list with events around the Valley.
