Local business on Wynnton Rd. holds monthly food drive

(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local business works with organizations to feed people across the Valley.

Kings of Kings Korner Thrift Store on Wynnton Road hosted a food giveaway this afternoon.

The store does a food drive every third Thursday of the month.

Organizers say they gather food donations from Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Midland, Georgia.

They also post details on their food giveaways and how to donate on the Feed the Valley Facebook page.

“So so many people around here need food we just want to be their providers... we want to give back what the community gives to our church,” said Deacon Jason Bacon.

Food is always a need for sure.

For more information, click here.

