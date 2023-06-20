Mentees of Columbus’ Omega Lamplighters heading on annual educational trip to D.C.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local mentoring group headed to Washington, D.C., with students wanting to learn more about African American history.

The Omega Lamplighters, mentored by the Lambda Iota of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, hope to mentor young men into becoming productive citizens in the community.

They teach young men principles like leadership, maturity and perseverance.

The group left for its Annual Inaugural Educational Excursion trip, where they’ll spend five days in the US Capitol.

“It’s a great experience. We learn a lot of history, and hopefully, we learn more about African America History,” said Northside High School student Aiden Murphy.

“It’s an education trip. It’s an insightful trip to see things and understand the history of where we came from,” said Columbus State University student Cameron Edmuend.

The organization’s overall goal is to reduce inappropriate behavior in young men’s lives and instill a desire to lead the generation that follows them.

