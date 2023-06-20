Business Break
Police searching for aggravated assault suspect in LaGrange

LPD logo
LPD logo(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an unknown suspect charged with aggravated assault.

On Saturday, June 17, officers responded to a call from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in regards to a person shot.

The victim, 47-year old Antonio Dunlap, suffered a non-life threatening shot to the leg.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Dunlap said that he was walking on Edgewood Avenue when an unknown person shot twice at him.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the LaGrange Police Depart at 706-883-2603.

