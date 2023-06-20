Some late day and nighttime storms Tuesday, More unsettled mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the dominant weather feature across the southeast the next few days giving us rounds of rain and storms. Widespread severe weather is not likely

After morning fog Tuesday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. It will be mainly dry through at least early afternoon pushing our temperatures to warmer levels than yesterday by about 10 degrees. Highs reach 84-88 degrees. We have a 40-50% coverage of showers and storms in the forecast from mid afternoon through the evening and overnight.

We avoid the rain pretty much through early afternoon before some storms work into the region later. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some showers or storms are possible in spots early Wednesday. Otherwise, rain coverage builds throughout the day. You could get wet at any time, but not everyone will get rain at the same time! Pack the rain gear. Rainfall will be heavy at times so don’t be surprised if some of your outdoor activities get rained out. Highs on the first official day of summer could be shy of 80 degrees!

A system right on top of the valley will instigate rounds of rain and storms Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Still unsettled Thursday with a 60-70% rain coverage in the forecast. Another 2-3 inches of rain is possible between now and then, but by Friday the pattern starts to transition. We still expect some scattered showers and storms, but coverage will decrease through the weekend. In fact, Saturday and Sunday we only expect a 20-30% coverage at this point.

Rain coverage will be highest Wednesday and Thursday before it starts to come down. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We may see another little surge of moisture Monday depending on what a front does, but we should settle into a quieter and hotter pattern for at least a few days next week.

It is trending drier and warmer by the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

