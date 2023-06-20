Business Break
Wet, Stormy at Times for Wednesday & Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
A system right on top of the valley will instigate rounds of rain and storms Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday is the first official day of summer, and while it will be muggy, that’s about the only summer-like feel to the weather that we will have. We will have plenty of showers and storms at times during the day and highs that will hold in the lower 80s in most spots thanks to a good coverage of clouds and rain. Thursday looks very similar, but the good news is, we expect things to dry out by Friday with chances of rain and storms dropping to around a 30% coverage. Highs will recover to the mid and upper 80s, and we should see even nicer weather for the weekend with very low chances of rain (10% or less) and higher back in the lower 90s to go along with plenty of sunshine. Next week, Monday will be the day with the best chance of rain and storms, but once we can get past that, it looks very dry and warm with highs climbing into the 90-93 degree range for Tuesday through next Thursday. We’ll be fine-tuning those rain chances along the way. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret will likely not be an issue for the United States, but we’ll watch it closely!

