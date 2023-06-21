Business Break
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat charges

Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat(Source: Auburn Police)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police arrested Christopher Blake Jenkins on June 14 on two felony warrants.

The 28-year old was charged with stalking in the first degree and terrorist threat.

According to the Auburn Police, they received a reports of stalking June 14. Then, they met with a victim who reported multiple and unwanted threats that had been received since the beginning of June.

Jenkins was developed as a suspect and arrested after further investigation and warrants obtained.

Jenkins has been transported to Lee County Jail and held on $15,000 bond.

According to officials, he is currently held on the reinstatement of days from previously suspended court actions.

