Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat charges

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Police arrested Christopher Blake Jenkins on June 14 on two felony warrants.

The 28-year old was charged with stalking in the first degree and terrorist threat.

According to the Auburn Police, they received a reports of stalking June 14. Then, they met with a victim who reported multiple and unwanted threats that had been received since the beginning of June.

Jenkins was developed as a suspect and arrested after further investigation and warrants obtained.

Jenkins has been transported to Lee County Jail and held on $15,000 bond.

According to officials, he is currently held on the reinstatement of days from previously suspended court actions.

