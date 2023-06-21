City hall set to relocate, announced during city council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city officials can expect to have new offices soon, while issues over the budget are still being decided.

City government offices will soon move to a new building on Broadway in Uptown Columbus. It will be the location of the new city hall.

“I’ve got two updates. One would be city hall,” Columbus City Manager, Isaiah Hughley said.

The update was announced during the city council meeting on June 20.

“We wanted to come back and provide some updates on the city hall as we continue to wrap up that project and now move into the transition phase with departments actually moving in to the facility,” Director of Inspections and Code, Ryan Pruett said.

The move is partly because of the flooding back in 2018 that made other issues like asbestos and electrical problems worse.

Back in 2019 we talked to Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge who said the building posed no health threats to those who worked in or visited the building.

“We took air samples before and after and they both have come out normal,” said Hodge.

However, since the building is over 50 years old, some people say it’s time for a change. This change will start with phase one of the moving process.

“Just the phase one timeline. On June 9th, we did complete the construction, and we did get our certificate of occupancy, and still working on our final cleaning,” said Pruett.

In addition, the budget was also discussed at the council meeting.

Even though the council made a motion to adopt a budget, no one made a second on the motion. Therefore, there was no vote which sends them back to the drawing board.

“We’ll meet again next Tuesday, and council will have another opportunity to either pass or fail to pass the budget for the next fiscal year,” Mayor Skipp Henderson said.

So that means if a budget is not adopted by this week, the city will operate from the fiscal year 22-23, which means some departments or other changes needed will not happen.

So now the question is, when will the public be able to use the new building to handle city affairs?

Well some of the offices, won’t be finished moving over into the new building until September.

