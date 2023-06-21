Columbus closures for Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus announced public service closures for the upcoming holidays.

On Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 services will be altered or suspended in observance of independence day.

This does not include emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

The Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration office and the Civic Center will be closed both days.

On Monday, July 3 trash will be collected, but if your trash is collected on Tuesday routes, it will be collected on Wednesday, July 5.

The following services will also be closed or have an altered schedule:

311 Citizens Service Center- Closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Animal Control- Closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Metra Bus Service- Admin office closed and Saturday Bus schedule on Monday, July 3; No bus service Tuesday, July 4.

Recorder’s Court- Advisement session on jail cases only at 8 a.m. on Monday July 3; Closed Tuesday, July 4.

Bull Creek Golf Course and Oxbow Golf Course- Will operate normal business hours on both Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 5

Parks and Recreation- Administrative office as well as recreation centers, senior centers, therapeutic recreation, and Britt David Cultural Arts Studio will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.

Lake Oliver Marina- Will remain open on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 Cooper Creek Tennis Center-Closed on Tuesday, July 4 Columbus Aquatic Center- Will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from 6 a.m.- 3 p.m.

