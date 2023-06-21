Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus closures for Independence Day

Columbus closures for Independence Day
Columbus closures for Independence Day(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus announced public service closures for the upcoming holidays.

On Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 services will be altered or suspended in observance of independence day.

This does not include emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance.

The Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration office and the Civic Center will be closed both days.

On Monday, July 3 trash will be collected, but if your trash is collected on Tuesday routes, it will be collected on Wednesday, July 5.

The following services will also be closed or have an altered schedule:

  • 311 Citizens Service Center- Closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
  • Animal Control- Closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
  • Metra Bus Service- Admin office closed and Saturday Bus schedule on Monday, July 3; No bus service Tuesday, July 4.
  • Recorder’s Court- Advisement session on jail cases only at 8 a.m. on Monday July 3; Closed Tuesday, July 4.
  • Bull Creek Golf Course and Oxbow Golf Course- Will operate normal business hours on both Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 5
  • Parks and Recreation- Administrative office as well as recreation centers, senior centers, therapeutic recreation, and Britt David Cultural Arts Studio will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.
      1. Lake Oliver Marina- Will remain open on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
      2. Cooper Creek Tennis Center-Closed on Tuesday, July 4
      3. Columbus Aquatic Center- Will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from 6 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
L-R Gregory J. Hayes, the chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies with...
Pratt & Whitney to expand operations in Columbus, creating 400 new jobs
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Jury selected for 2021 Harris County land dispute murder suspect
Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus
Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus
LPD logo
Police searching for aggravated assault suspect in LaGrange

Latest News

Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
City hall set to relocate, announced during city council meeting
City hall set to relocate, announced during city council meeting
City hall set to relocate, announced during city council meeting
City hall set to relocate, announced during city council meeting
Results in for two elections in the Chattahoochee Valley