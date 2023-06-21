FEMA denies Troup County March 2023 disaster request

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied the state of Georgia’s request for a major disaster declaration for the severe weather that impacted the Troup County community March 25-27th.

This results in additional federal assistance not being provided for the weather damage.

According to Troup County officials, FEMA determined that the damage did not meet the threshold to go beyond the capabilities of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies.

“The Troup County Emergency Management Agency exhausted all available resources in trying to assist GEMA in preparing this request,” Troup County’s Deputy Fire Chief and EMA Director Zac Steele said. “We stand committed to serving our citizens and will continue to explore all avenues in order to get our community resources that are available.”

