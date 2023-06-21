Business Break
Fort Moore to host hiring event July 12

Fort Moore hosting hiring event July 12
Fort Moore hosting hiring event July 12(Source: Fort Moore)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - RecruitMilitary is sponsoring the Fort Moore Hiring Event and is welcoming job seekers.

The affair will occur on Wednesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The 1918 Club on 7010 Morrison Road, Building 128.

Over 40 employers with opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses and National Guard and Reserve members.

Additionally, over 320,000 active jobs are available now through the RecruitMilitary job board – over 11,000 of those jobs are available in Georgia.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

