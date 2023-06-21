GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Tuesday, June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time this week, weather was a factor at the GA District 8 All-Star Tournament. Only three of the four early games were able to finish and none of the later games got underway.
11U BASEBALL FINAL: Southwest 5, Pioneer 2
10U BASEBALL FINAL: Northern 17, American 1
12U SOFTBALL 4TH INNING (WILL RESUME WEDNESDAY): Pioneer 4, Harris County 3
10U SOFTBALL FINAL: American 17, Pioneer 0
