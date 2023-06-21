Business Break
GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Tuesday, June 20

GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Tuesday, June 20
GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Tuesday, June 20(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time this week, weather was a factor at the GA District 8 All-Star Tournament. Only three of the four early games were able to finish and none of the later games got underway.

11U BASEBALL FINAL: Southwest 5, Pioneer 2

10U BASEBALL FINAL: Northern 17, American 1

12U SOFTBALL 4TH INNING (WILL RESUME WEDNESDAY): Pioneer 4, Harris County 3

10U SOFTBALL FINAL: American 17, Pioneer 0

Please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

