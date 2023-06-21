Georgia Supreme Court upholds 2010 murder conviction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A Muscogee County murder conviction and life sentence was upheld by the state supreme court regarding a 2010 murder.

Joshua Leonard was found guilty for the shooting death of Calvin Grimes happening in August of 2010.

Grimes was shot several times in a car and was left paralyzed. Detectives said he identified Leonard as his killer before he died.

Detectives believed Grimes was shot because he testified in another shooting case years prior.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.