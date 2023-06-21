Georgia Supreme Court upholds 2010 murder conviction

Business Break
Georgia Supreme courts upholds 2010 murder conviction
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A Muscogee County murder conviction and life sentence was upheld by the state supreme court regarding a 2010 murder.

Joshua Leonard was found guilty for the shooting death of Calvin Grimes happening in August of 2010.

Grimes was shot several times in a car and was left paralyzed. Detectives said he identified Leonard as his killer before he died.

Detectives believed Grimes was shot because he testified in another shooting case years prior.

