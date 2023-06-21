Business Break
Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday and Thursday

Tyler’s forecast
Showers and storms likely at times Wednesday and even Thursday. Have the rain gear!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple more days of unsettled weather across the Chattahoochee Valley thanks to an area of low pressure that’s sitting and spinning. It moves out toward the end of the workweek.

Mostly cloudy on this Wednesday with rain and storms possible at any time, but it won’t last all day in any one spot or rain at the same time everywhere. The coverage of rain increases as the day progresses, especially from late morning through early evening. That’s when we’ll have around 70-80% coverage.

Odds of getting rain and storms goes up as the day progresses Wednesday! Wet and stormy weather...
Odds of getting rain and storms goes up as the day progresses Wednesday! Wet and stormy weather at times.

Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, which is hard to believe as today is the first official day of summer.

While it will be humid, we won't have the summertime temperatures today due to the clouds and...
While it will be humid, we won't have the summertime temperatures today due to the clouds and rain.

Generally overcast tonight with scattered showers and storms around, especially before midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 mostly on Thursday morning. Still wet and stormy at times Thursday, but we should see some sun sprinkled in from time to time. Rain coverage will be around 60-70%. Highs in the low 80s.

Unsettled Wednesday and Thursday with rain around at times before drier weather starts to move...
Unsettled Wednesday and Thursday with rain around at times before drier weather starts to move in.

Friday serves as our transition day when the stubborn system starts to get out of our hair. We still have a chance of showers and storms, but coverage looks lower overall and starting to shift south and east. Highs in the mid 80s.

The weekend is trending drier and hotter. Your odds of getting wet are 20% or less but that means high temperatures returning to the low 90s are more likely.

The weekend is trending hotter and drier for our area.
The weekend is trending hotter and drier for our area.

A quick moving system is expected to swing in Monday or Monday night that will give us another chance of showers and storms. I don’t think that will be the trend though next week. It appears it will be hotter and mostly dry at this point.

After Thursday, the rain coverage gets lower across the Chattahoochee Valley.
After Thursday, the rain coverage gets lower across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

