Man arrested on burglary and theft charges by Auburn Police
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - A man from Lafayette, Alabama has been charged with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

27- year old, Kelsey Rashad Finely was arrested by Auburn Police on June 16.

The arrest comes from a report of a residential burglary on March 28.

According to police, a victim reported that an unknown suspect made unlawful entry into a residence located in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive between March 20 and March 28. Property was also stolen from inside the residence.

Finely has been transported to Lee County Jail. His bond is set at $4,000.

