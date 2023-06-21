Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
L-R Gregory J. Hayes, the chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies with...
Pratt & Whitney to expand operations in Columbus, creating 400 new jobs
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Jury selected for 2021 Harris County land dispute murder suspect
Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus
Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus
LPD logo
Police searching for aggravated assault suspect in LaGrange

Latest News

Reporter discusses Alito private jet flight
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Search effort grows for Titanic sub
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased by deputies at beach after allegedly refusing to get out of dangerous water
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal...
Fed’s Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation