Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for help to identify two suspects as they investigate a third degree theft of property case.

The theft occurred at Ulta Beauty on 2690 Enterprise Drive Opelika, Alabama.

According to the Opelika Police Department, the two suspects are shown on surveillance hiding $1,126 worth of merchandise before leaving the store.

The suspects left in a red Altima.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspects or about the case, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

