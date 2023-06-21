Results in for two elections in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two elections in our viewing area have ended. Two Columbus natives are vying for a Muscogee County School Board seat in what turned out to be an extremely close race.

With the polls closing, News Leader 9 has the results.

In the Muscogee County School Board Race, Pat Frey, with 147 votes and Laketha Ashe, with 145, has proved every vote matters.

Jim Arrington will take back the Troup County District 1 City Council seat, winning with 1,286 votes against Terry Stafford with 197. In Muscogee County, the District 7 school board seat is still to be announced as the board of elections has to do a recount.

Arrington, who recently ran for mayor of LaGrange, is now back in the District 1 council seat. He says in this seat, one thing he will focus on is public safety, saying youth violence is a major issue.

“I don’t know the answer to it. I’m gonna be honest with you right now. I do not know the answer. There’s not a silver bullet. There’s gonna be a lot of things that I think will help matter, but we’re, I’m willing and ready to get back in there and work and try to find solutions,” said Arrington.

In Muscogee County, the District 7 seat votes came in so close, calling for the board to recount with only 202 people voting today. Ashe says she appreciates the residents who came out and voted.

With the District 7 school board seats still unknown, we will keep you posted as we receive more details.

