Trending Drier & Hotter Approaching the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chances for rain and storms will diminish somewhat on Thursday, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella with you if you’re heading out and about. Our temperatures will be a little warmer than Wednesday, but we will still see plenty of clouds around. As we transition to Friday and the weekend, the chances of rain will drop off in a big way. Look for the coverage at 20-30% on Friday, and only 10% or so for the weekend. Because of this, we will see more in the way of sunshine and therefore warmer temperatures in the afternoons and evenings - highs should climb back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Early next week will start out with a round of wet weather Monday - showers and storms will be more numerous in the afternoon and evening - but the forecast will trend much drier after that with rain coverage at 20% or less for the rest of next week. Highs should be able to climb back to the lower 90s more consistently as it will feel and look much more like summer!

