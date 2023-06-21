Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Trending Drier & Hotter Approaching the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chances for rain and storms will diminish somewhat on Thursday, but you’ll still want to keep the umbrella with you if you’re heading out and about. Our temperatures will be a little warmer than Wednesday, but we will still see plenty of clouds around. As we transition to Friday and the weekend, the chances of rain will drop off in a big way. Look for the coverage at 20-30% on Friday, and only 10% or so for the weekend. Because of this, we will see more in the way of sunshine and therefore warmer temperatures in the afternoons and evenings - highs should climb back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Early next week will start out with a round of wet weather Monday - showers and storms will be more numerous in the afternoon and evening - but the forecast will trend much drier after that with rain coverage at 20% or less for the rest of next week. Highs should be able to climb back to the lower 90s more consistently as it will feel and look much more like summer!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
L-R Gregory J. Hayes, the chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies with...
Pratt & Whitney to expand operations in Columbus, creating 400 new jobs
Bond set for man accused of murder in Harris Co. property line dispute
Jury selected for 2021 Harris County land dispute murder suspect
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus
Food Mill to host street festival in Columbus

Latest News

Odds of getting rain and storms goes up as the day progresses Wednesday! Wet and stormy weather...
Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday and Thursday
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
A system right on top of the valley will instigate rounds of rain and storms Wednesday.
Wet, Stormy at Times for Wednesday & Thursday
We avoid the rain pretty much through early afternoon before some storms work into the region...
Some late day and nighttime storms Tuesday, More unsettled mid-week