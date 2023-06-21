Business Break
Troup County to host annual Fourth of July firework show

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Parks and Rec is ready to light up the skies in the upcoming days. The city is excited to host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4.

The show will happen at Pyne Road Park in LaGrange. They’re inviting out all families and their friends to celebrate the Nation together. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with an entry fee of $10, cash only.

Once the parking capacity is met, the park will be closed to incoming traffic.

Local vendors will sell food and drinks at the event, and the fireworks show will begin at dark.

For more information, click here.

