Columbus man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea to child molestation charges

Derrick Tyson
Derrick Tyson(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation charges.

According to authorities, an investigation into a report of child abuse against an 11-year-old was launched in January 2021.

During an interview with investigators, officials say 44-year-old Derrick Tyson confessed to the crime and was charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of sodomy.

Tyson pleaded guilty to the aggravated child molestation charges and was sentenced to 25 years and life on probation to follow his prison time.

Additionally, upon release, the felon must register as a sex offender.

