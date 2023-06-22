Business Break
Columbus sees unemployment rate increase for May
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The unemployment rate for Columbus has increased from last year’s rate for the month of May.

According to Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Columbus recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in May. That rate was 3.3 percent last year.

“Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia’s economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low - especially compared to the national numbers,” said Thompson. “While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments.”

If you’re looking for a job click here to view job openings in the state.

