Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Symphony Orchestra selects new executive director

Columbus Symphony Orchestra selects new executive director
Columbus Symphony Orchestra selects new executive director(Source: Columbus Symphony Orchestra)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors selected Kern Wadkins as the new executive director.

As the executive director, she will promote community engagement and make sure the musicians have what they need.

Wadkins is a native of Columbus, and she received her M.E.d. from Columbus State University.

“I know first-hand the impact our vibrant arts community has on the quality of life in Columbus. I am honored to steward the CSO into its next chapter.”

According to CSO, she has worked in non-profit arts organizations, fine arts education, and marketing over the last 20 years.

“We are thrilled that Kern Wadkins has accepted the position of executive director. She is passionate about Columbus and its arts community, and she will be a visionary leader for the CSO,” President of the CSO Board of Directors, Dr. Bonnie Ellis, said.

In an interview with News Leader 9, Wadkins talked more about growing up in Columbus and the arts scene.

“I see growth. I remember when I was young and coming to the Springer was the only reason to come downtown. There were no restaurants, there weren’t really shops to attend, the RiverCenter wasn’t here.” she said. “I want to be a part of that growth. I’m excited to steward the Columbus Symphony into its next season, and I hope that in the next 20 years we’ll see even more growth.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
Derrick Tyson
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea to child molestation charges
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat charges

Latest News

New Horizons Behavioral Health to host open house for new program
New Horizons Behavioral Health to host open house for new program
MILITARY MATTERS: West Point Academy Will Soon Welcome a Few Students From the Chattahoochee...
MILITARY MATTERS: West Point Academy Will Soon Welcome a Few Students From the Chattahoochee Valley
Troup County to host annual Fourth of July firework show
Troup County to host annual Fourth of July firework show
Fort Moore hosting hiring event July 12
Fort Moore to host hiring event July 12