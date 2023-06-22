Columbus Symphony Orchestra selects new executive director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors selected Kern Wadkins as the new executive director.

As the executive director, she will promote community engagement and make sure the musicians have what they need.

Wadkins is a native of Columbus, and she received her M.E.d. from Columbus State University.

“I know first-hand the impact our vibrant arts community has on the quality of life in Columbus. I am honored to steward the CSO into its next chapter.”

According to CSO, she has worked in non-profit arts organizations, fine arts education, and marketing over the last 20 years.

“We are thrilled that Kern Wadkins has accepted the position of executive director. She is passionate about Columbus and its arts community, and she will be a visionary leader for the CSO,” President of the CSO Board of Directors, Dr. Bonnie Ellis, said.

In an interview with News Leader 9, Wadkins talked more about growing up in Columbus and the arts scene.

“I see growth. I remember when I was young and coming to the Springer was the only reason to come downtown. There were no restaurants, there weren’t really shops to attend, the RiverCenter wasn’t here.” she said. “I want to be a part of that growth. I’m excited to steward the Columbus Symphony into its next season, and I hope that in the next 20 years we’ll see even more growth.”

