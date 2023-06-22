Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fewer storms each day as we approach the end of the week

Tyler’s forecast
Rain chances drop a little each day through the weekend!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re starting to return to a little more typical summertime pattern as far as the rain coverage is concerned; storms are more scattered and much less widespread. You’ll really see a difference by the weekend as the upper level low that’s been controlling our weather all week, lifts out and weakens.

As rain coverage gradually drops over the next few days, temperatures will rise!
As rain coverage gradually drops over the next few days, temperatures will rise!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds followed by peeks of sun on this Thursday. There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. The most likely time frame for some rain will be from late morning through the afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage is a little lower than previously advertised, around 50%. If you see a storm, chances are it won’t last more than 45 minutes to an hour. Highs between 78 and 84 degrees.

Still a little on the unsettled side Thursday as a front will trigger a scattering of showers...
Still a little on the unsettled side Thursday as a front will trigger a scattering of showers and storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly dry overnight with lows early Friday in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The rain coverage will be around 30% with lower chances north of I-85 and higher chances toward Highway 82. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain coverage drops to around 30% Friday with the best chances in our southern and eastern areas.
Rain coverage drops to around 30% Friday with the best chances in our southern and eastern areas.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny to partly cloudy over the weekend with very slight rain chances as we finally get a chance to dry out! That will allow us to heat up to near or just above 90 degrees, which is typical for the first weekend of summer.

Much drier by the weekend with seasonable heat & near 90 degree temperatures.
Much drier by the weekend with seasonable heat & near 90 degree temperatures.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Our next bet chance of rain and some scattered storms arrives Monday as another front comes through. It should move through though by Tuesday allowing us to dry out again. As a ridge of high pressure to our west nudges a little closer to us, we should have a seasonable heat wave (low 90s) most of the week.

Drier and hotter weather is right around the corner and that'll more or less be trend over the...
Drier and hotter weather is right around the corner and that'll more or less be trend over the coming days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
Derrick Tyson
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea to child molestation charges
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat charges

Latest News

Derek Kinkade
Trending Drier & Hotter Approaching the Weekend
Odds of getting rain and storms goes up as the day progresses Wednesday! Wet and stormy weather...
Keep the rain gear handy Wednesday and Thursday
A system right on top of the valley will instigate rounds of rain and storms Wednesday.
Wet, Stormy at Times for Wednesday & Thursday
We avoid the rain pretty much through early afternoon before some storms work into the region...
Some late day and nighttime storms Tuesday, More unsettled mid-week