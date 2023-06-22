Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens

BLEEPED EXPLETIVES: Concertgoers use boxes for cover at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (Source: @I_JESSTHOMPSON VIA SPECTEE/TMX/CNN
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

The hail piled up like snow at the amphitheater in Morrison before a scheduled show by the singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the amphitheater. It was later canceled.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.

“Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
Derrick Tyson
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea to child molestation charges
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat charges

Latest News

Zoom interview with Dr. Anezi Uzendu
Columbus Symphony Orchestra selects new executive director
Columbus Symphony Orchestra selects new executive director
FILE - The Supreme Court
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts