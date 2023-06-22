Business Break
Harris County 2021 land dispute murder suspect found guilty on all counts

By Josiah Berry and Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County 2021 land dispute murder suspect found guilty on all counts.

70-year-old Johnnie Bryant was found guilty earlier today in the killing of 29-year-old Dylan Eldridge in Harris County.

Today, the defense presented its case, calling three witnesses to the stand: Bryant’s son, wife and Bryant himself.

During questioning by both the defense and prosecution, Bryant claims he though Eldridge had weapon and was going to shoot him and his wife.

The prosecution grilled Bryant on whether or not he actually saw a weapon, as it was later revealed Eldridge didn’t have a weapon.

District attorney Stacy Jackson repeatedly asked Bryant if he saw Eldridge with a gun.

Jackson: “Did you see a gun or not? No. You didn’t see a gun, did you?

Bryant: “No, I didn’t.”

Jackson: “Thank You.”

An interesting turn of events during proceedings, the defense asked the jury to consider a lesser sentence that included voluntary manslaughter, if they couldn’t reach a verdict on felony or malice murder.

