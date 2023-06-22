LaGrange welcomes back Jim Arrington after special election

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - With concerns growing about gun violence in Lagrange, an old-but-new leader is back in Lagrange...saying he’s ready to tackle that and other issues.

With 1,286 votes against Terry Stafford, Jim Arrington will take back the Troup County District 1 City Council seat. In this seat, he will focus on public safety, saying youth violence is a major issue in Troup County.

Jim Arrington knows District 1 in Lagrange well. He represented that area as a city council member but stepped down to run for mayor...a race he lost to the now-Lagrange Mayor W.T. Edmondson. Half a year later, a special election win against Terry Stafford...puts Arrington back in his original leadership role, facing similar challenges.

“I was working on a lot of different things before I resigned to run for mayor, and some of those were affordable housing and cleaning up the city, and of course, the crime rates were not as bad that this kind of took off here just recently, so I think I’m going to try to focus on housing in the crime when I first get back in the office,” said Arrington.

Residents in Lagrange say they are concerned about recent gun violence in parts of Troup County.

“I’m 73 years old, and I think it’s worse now than I’ve ever seen it,” said Frederick Walker. “We’ve been seeing a steady increase in the area. It’s mostly downtown area.”

“You always hear about a young person shot or anything like that, you know, but Lagrange is a great place to live,” said Alice Hand.

Winning the election by a wide margin, Arrington says he is ready to get back to work for the people, for Lagrange and to be part of the positive changes.

“So we got a lot of good things happening and a lot of great things. We got a new mayor that just took office, and I want to get back in there and help him and support him, and hopefully, we can all together we can make a difference in Lagrange, not just District 1,” said Arrington.

