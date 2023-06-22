Local Columbus STEAM center celebrate grand opening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - STEAM Inventors, an after-school learning center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, celebrates the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Students aged four to 15 years old can learn and play in a personalized environment.

Students participating in science experiments with the Nutty Scientist program learn to code, design and construct machines. STEAM also offers summer camps from July 5 through Aug. 4 and after-school classes throughout the regular school year.

Operations Director Gina Dorman says the STEAM center will allow students to gain creative problem-solving skills, which are absolutely necessary for the 21st-century job market.

“The way that we prepare them, we give them two things: critical thinking skills and innovation. Those two things, if you have them, then you’re going to be prepared. Critical thinking skills and innovation, that’s the platform,” said Dorman.

