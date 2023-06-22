Local Columbus STEAM center celebrate grand opening

Business Break
STEAM Inventors
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - STEAM Inventors, an after-school learning center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, celebrates the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Students aged four to 15 years old can learn and play in a personalized environment.

Students participating in science experiments with the Nutty Scientist program learn to code, design and construct machines. STEAM also offers summer camps from July 5 through Aug. 4 and after-school classes throughout the regular school year.

Operations Director Gina Dorman says the STEAM center will allow students to gain creative problem-solving skills, which are absolutely necessary for the 21st-century job market.

“The way that we prepare them, we give them two things: critical thinking skills and innovation. Those two things, if you have them, then you’re going to be prepared. Critical thinking skills and innovation, that’s the platform,” said Dorman.

For more information, click here.

