Man convicted of attempted murder on Auburn officer in 2021

Walker Coleman “Cole” Barkley has been convicted of the attempted murder of Auburn officer, Leo Gonzalez, by a Lee County Jury.

On July 25, 2021, Officer Leo Gonzalez responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence complaint in a residential area in north Auburn.

The female caller reported that her husband, Cole Barkley, was drunk and had a gun. Officials say on the 911 call, which was played for the jury, the children could be heard crying, shouting for their mother, and calling out for help.

Officer Gonzalez was patrolling the area and dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival, dispatch relayed to Officer Gonzalez that someone on the 911 call was screaming for help inside the house.

As Officer Gonzalez approached the front door of the home, a woman ran out of the house holding a baby in her arms leaving the older children in the residence. As the woman was running out of the house, Gonzalez immediately saw Barkley pointing a revolver in his direction.

Gonzalez fired several shots at Barkley, striking him in the abdomen. Barkley returned fire, firing 5 rounds at Gonzalez. Gonzalez was not hurt during the exchange. After several hours, Barkley was taken into custody and the children were rescued from the home without any physical injuries.

Sentencing is set for a later date.

