Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An infant was recently surrendered to the first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Kentucky.

Officials with Okolona Fire Station #1 said the baby was surrendered on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. The baby has been reported safe and healthy.

Okolona Fire Station #1 was the first Baby Box location in Kentucky and was first presented in July 2021.

The baby was the second surrendered in Kentucky in 2023. So far this year, 11 total babies have been surrendered through the Baby Box program.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow women to surrender newborns in crisis circumstances without consequence.

The Baby Box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The newborn is attended to within five minutes, medically evaluated at the hospital and adopted within 30 to 45 days.

There are 151 Baby Boxes across the United States located in Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
Derrick Tyson
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea to child molestation charges
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat
Auburn man arrested for stalking and terrorist threat charges

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Debris has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible, US Coast Guard says
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House GOP moves to push off Biden impeachment, for now, as hard-right clamors for action
Hail shattered a car window Wednesday night at Red Rock Amphitheater.
Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Firefighters struggled to identify the toxic freight in fiery Ohio train derailment, chiefs say
LIVE: US Coast Guard updates on missing submersible search