Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for one unidentified suspect as they investigate a theft of property, third degree.

The theft happened at Planet Fitness located at 2500 Pepperell Parkway.

The suspect is a Black male. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, a white hat, and light colored Crocs.

According to officials, the suspect stole a trifold wallet and attempted to the use the stolen credit cards at Walmart later.

If you have any information about this case or the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

