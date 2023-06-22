Business Break
SkyBar owner, accused of sexual misconduct, trial begins

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The jury trial for Auburn SkyBar owner, Pat Grider, began on June 21.

He is facing allegations of sexual misconduct at his business.

Grider was originally arrested back in 2022 after claims that he groped a woman’s breast as well as having a pair of ladies underwear in her face. There were also other allegations against him.

The woman who made those claims took the witness stand. During the trial, she claimed that she was in fear of losing her job and waited eight days before reporting the abuse to law enforcement.

The defense for Grider tried to derail her testimony by providing text messages to the court that claim to show the two exchanged endearing messages insinuating the two had a romantic relationship.

The woman said that she left the bar after feeling disgusted over the exchange between her and Grider.

