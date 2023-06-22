SkyBar owner found not guilty of sexual misconduct

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - SkyBar owner Pat Grider was found not guilty today at the Lee County Justice Center.

The jury deliberated for almost three hours before the verdict was reached.

Grider was charged with sexual misconduct back in 2022 by one of his female bartenders.

Grider’s brother Daniel took the witness stand today to testify in his defense.

Daniel claimed they scanned cameras over the span of multiple days and couldn’t find any footage of the incident due to the footage being erased.

He explained that their cameras only hold footage for up to 30 days, and the subpoena happened after that period.

It wasn’t until they found footage from an older camera system that was still up and running, were Grider and the victim seen together.

With the non-guilty verdict, Grider’s name will be removed from the sex offender list and will face no other charges at the moment.

