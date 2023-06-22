Spencer wins second consecutive MCSD 7on7 tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Spencer High School Greenwave have won the Muscogee County School District 7on7 Tournament for the second consecutive year.

“Every time we step on the field we wanna compete to get better and yesterday we were able to compete and find a way to win a championship,” said Spencer head coach Joe Kegler.

The Greenwave have a plethora of goals and aspirations they hope to meet come this fall but the foundation is built in the summer. After what many would consider a successful season coming off their first regional championship in quite some time, coach Kegler and his guys aren’t satisfied and are looking to take that next step.

“Last year is last year and it wasn’t good enough, we left a bad taste in our mouths. We didn’t feel like in the playoff game we played our best and we’re looking forward to putting our better foot forward and moving forward.”

Please see the video player above for more coverage of the Spencer Greenwave ahead of the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.