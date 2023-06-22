New Horizons Behavioral Health to host open house for new program

Talbotton, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health will be hosting an open house Tuesday, June 27 to discuss its new program, BHFIT.

The open house will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Rural Care Coordinator Amelia Copeland will be in attendance to talk about the program and other services New Horizons and Morehouse School of Medicine offer.

There will be food, refreshments and vendors at the event. Attendees will also have the chance to win free prizes.

The event will be located at 159 Park Road Talbotton, Georgia at the organization’s Talbot County office.

The main purpose of the open house is to introduce Talbot County residents to New Horizon’s new program, BHFIT. The BHFIT program is coordinated in partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine and aims to increase access to integrated and evidence-based behavioral health care services. The program aims to achieve this goal by providing training to community providers, focusing on prevention and community support services, and providing services to individuals based on the spectrum of care with the goal of community re-entry and recovery.

