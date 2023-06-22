New Horizons Behavioral Health to host open house for new program
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Talbotton, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health will be hosting an open house Tuesday, June 27 to discuss its new program, BHFIT.
The open house will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Rural Care Coordinator Amelia Copeland will be in attendance to talk about the program and other services New Horizons and Morehouse School of Medicine offer.
There will be food, refreshments and vendors at the event. Attendees will also have the chance to win free prizes.
The event will be located at 159 Park Road Talbotton, Georgia at the organization’s Talbot County office.
