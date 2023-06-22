Trending Drier & Warmer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected on Thursday, the rain coverage was a lot less than we had seen the previous days this week. Heading into Friday, we once again expect a lower coverage of showers and storms into the afternoon and evening, and because of that, we should see highs climbing closer to the 90 degree mark. Fog will be likely early in the morning, so be sure to account for that for any morning plans you might have. The weekend looks dry and very warm with highs in the lower 90s and a decent amount of sunshine each day. The chance of rain will be just about too small to mention. A passing disturbance will bring more rain and storms to the area on Monday, but this isn’t expected to be a long-lasting thing. Drier air will follow, and the rest of next week looks absolutely beautiful if you’re a fan of summer weather. Highs will stay in the lower 90s, lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and rain chances at 20% or less. In the tropics, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Bret and a new tropical depression, but we expect both storms to not have any impact on the USA.

