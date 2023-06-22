Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Trending Drier & Warmer

Derek’s Forecast
Much drier by the weekend with seasonable heat & near 90 degree temperatures.
Much drier by the weekend with seasonable heat & near 90 degree temperatures.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected on Thursday, the rain coverage was a lot less than we had seen the previous days this week. Heading into Friday, we once again expect a lower coverage of showers and storms into the afternoon and evening, and because of that, we should see highs climbing closer to the 90 degree mark. Fog will be likely early in the morning, so be sure to account for that for any morning plans you might have. The weekend looks dry and very warm with highs in the lower 90s and a decent amount of sunshine each day. The chance of rain will be just about too small to mention. A passing disturbance will bring more rain and storms to the area on Monday, but this isn’t expected to be a long-lasting thing. Drier air will follow, and the rest of next week looks absolutely beautiful if you’re a fan of summer weather. Highs will stay in the lower 90s, lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and rain chances at 20% or less. In the tropics, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Bret and a new tropical depression, but we expect both storms to not have any impact on the USA.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Columbus couple discusses possibility of being on missing submarine
Opelika police asking for help to identify theft suspects
UPDATE: Opelika police identify Ulta theft suspects
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Animal Farm suspect denied bond in Muscogee County court
Animal Farm co-owner indicted on new surveillance charges
Derrick Tyson
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea to child molestation charges

Latest News

WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WEATHER EXTRA: June 21-28
Still a little on the unsettled side Thursday as a front will trigger a scattering of showers...
Fewer storms each day as we approach the end of the week
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go